Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

