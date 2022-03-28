Signaturefd LLC Sells 591 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.08%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

