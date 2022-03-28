Signaturefd LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKM. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

