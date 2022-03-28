Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 39,428 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,850,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $12,273,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

