Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 39,428 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $12.20.
Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38.
Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
