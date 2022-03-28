Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.00 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

