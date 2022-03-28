Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

About Small Pharma (Get Rating)

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.