Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.60) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.35) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.86).

SMS stock opened at GBX 787 ($10.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 809.33. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,981.69).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

