SmartKey Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SKEY)

SmartKey (SKEY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00110779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

