Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 772,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.59. 449,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,941. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.