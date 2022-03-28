Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

SNA traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.82. The stock had a trading volume of 270,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

