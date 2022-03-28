Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $26.46

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $28.92. Sonos shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 30,108 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Sonos alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,103,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,604,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sonos by 2,513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.