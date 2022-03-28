Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,896,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

