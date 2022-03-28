Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 44 ($0.58) price target on the stock.
SVML stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. Sovereign Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.45).
