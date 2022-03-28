SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.