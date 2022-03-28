SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.82. 241,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,637,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

