SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.86

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 3601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.