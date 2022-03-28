SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.86

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 3601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.