Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.34.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $130.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.42 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.44.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,639,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.