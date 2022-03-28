Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.18 and last traded at $137.80. Approximately 78,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,190,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.33.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

