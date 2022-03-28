SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

SSEZY opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. SSE has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

