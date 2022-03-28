Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $81.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

