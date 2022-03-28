Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS SRGZ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Star Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Star Gold (Get Rating)
