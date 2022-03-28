Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

