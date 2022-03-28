Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$5.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.00.
Shares of KHTRF opened at $4.19 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.
About Knight Therapeutics
