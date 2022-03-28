Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$5.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

Shares of KHTRF opened at $4.19 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

