StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSQR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.