StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ACBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,037,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after acquiring an additional 939,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.