StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.