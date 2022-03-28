StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
