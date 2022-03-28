StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

