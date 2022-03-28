StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.