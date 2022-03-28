StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

