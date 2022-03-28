StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

