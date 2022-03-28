StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.20 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the second quarter worth about $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

