StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $1.07 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

