StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $93.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.