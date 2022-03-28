StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.