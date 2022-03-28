StockNews.com Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

