StockNews.com Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Sell

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Macerich by 2,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

