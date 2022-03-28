StockNews.com Upgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.59.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 82.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.