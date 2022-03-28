StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is currently 82.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 492,234 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

