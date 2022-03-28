Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 876.5% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 72,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,802,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $61.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

