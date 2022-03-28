Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $128,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

BOCT opened at $34.02 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

