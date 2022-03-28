Strategic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after acquiring an additional 463,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

