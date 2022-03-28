Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

STRM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

