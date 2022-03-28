Strs Ohio Acquires 17,768 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.40 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.