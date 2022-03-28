Strs Ohio Acquires 36,300 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 8,795,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,134. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

