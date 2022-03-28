Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. The stock had a trading volume of 649,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,875. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

