Strs Ohio Buys New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 585,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,697. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $7,901,187. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

