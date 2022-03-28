Strs Ohio Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 52.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 407,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 39.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 34.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $65.53 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,006 shares of company stock worth $3,244,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

