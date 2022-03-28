Strs Ohio Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

