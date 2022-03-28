Strs Ohio Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

