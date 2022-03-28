Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

